Two arrested after robbing Red Deer bank and threatening teller with needle

A man and woman were arrested after robbing a north Red Deer bank and threatening the teller with a needle.

Red Deer RCMP were called to the CIBC on 50 Avenue Wednesday at 5 p.m., where a woman allegedly robbed the bank wielding a needle.

She then fled on foot with a man who was waiting outside the building.

Police began searching for the suspects immediately, finding them near Piper Drive.

There was a brief foot chase with the woman, but the pair were ultimately arrested without incident.

RCMP seized the cash taken in the robbery, the needle allegedly used to threaten the teller and what is believed to be oxycodone.

The 46-year-old woman, who was wanted on warrants out of Red Deer and Blackfalds, is charged with robbery with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The 27-year-old man, who was wanted on warrants out of Calgary and Red Deer, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a Schedule I substance.

They will both appear in court Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. in Red Deer.

No one was injured in the robbery.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter