Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Two men were arrested and charged for an armed robbery at the Leslieville Hotel bar last year.

Police say two men entered the bar wearing masks and coveralls while carrying guns and knives Oct. 14, 2017. Several patrons in the bar were forced to stay inside during the robbery.

A large amount of money was taken and the two men fled in a waiting Dodge Ram truck.

On Thursday police announced a 34-year-old Red Deer man and a 22-year-old Rimbey man were charged following months of collecting witness statements, following up on public tips, processing various pieces of evidence and executing warrants.

Police utilized DNA evidence to identify the men.

Both are charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. They will appear in Rocky Mountain Provincial Court Oct. 24.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck hasn’t been identified, but the truck has been recovered. RCMP’s investigation to identify the driver continues.



