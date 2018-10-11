Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Two men were arrested and charged for an armed robbery at the Leslieville Hotel bar last year.

Police say two men entered the bar wearing masks and coveralls while carrying guns and knives Oct. 14, 2017. Several patrons in the bar were forced to stay inside during the robbery.

READ MORE: Armed robbery at Leslieville Hotel

A large amount of money was taken and the two men fled in a waiting Dodge Ram truck.

On Thursday police announced a 34-year-old Red Deer man and a 22-year-old Rimbey man were charged following months of collecting witness statements, following up on public tips, processing various pieces of evidence and executing warrants.

Police utilized DNA evidence to identify the men.

Both are charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. They will appear in Rocky Mountain Provincial Court Oct. 24.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck hasn’t been identified, but the truck has been recovered. RCMP’s investigation to identify the driver continues.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam
Next story
RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

Just Posted

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Mirror fire prompts reminder for homeowners

Fireplace and wood stove inspections recommended

Discussing the soldiers behind the First World War

Dr. Tim Cook spoke at Red Deer College twice Thursday

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read