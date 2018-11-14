Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide at the Sunchild Gas Station on Friday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two arrested in connection to Sunchild homicide

Suspects to appear in Red Deer provincial court

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide at the Sunchild Gas Station that happened on Friday.

At about 9 p.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the gas station involving a man identified by police as Arley Creed Lagrelle, 23, who was seriously injured and later died. Two others also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Lagrelle’s death was a homicide.

Suspects involved fled the gas station in a vehicle that was later spotted in Drayton Valley. Police used a spike belt to disable the vehicle and suspects fled on foot.

Police said three suspects were later arrested but were determined not to be connected to the homicide. But another occupant of the vehicle allegedly carjacked a truck driver at gunpoint and was taken to O’Chiese First Nation where the suspect went to a residence. He was later arrested following a standoff with RCMP.

Another homicide suspect was arrested by the Rocky Mountain House RCMP during a traffic stop.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid charges in the death of Lagrelle, as well as the assaults on other victims and the carjacking of the truck driver.

Evan Ernest Foureyes, 29, was charged with second degree murder, assault with a weapon and kidnapping. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21 via CCTV.

Jamie Jerome Tyler Whitford, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was remanded in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Red Deer via CCTV.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and Rocky Mountain House and Drayton Valley RCMP continue to investigate.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harder urges senators to embrace independent oversight of their expenses

Just Posted

Safe consumption site proposal draws big crowd to city council

More than 100 people turned out to speak for and against proposed safe consumption site

Cineplex reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a… Continue reading

Harder urges senators to embrace independent oversight of their expenses

OTTAWA — The government’s representative in the Senate is urging senators to… Continue reading

Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees disappointed, but respectful of vote

Gripped by disappointment after Calgary’s 2026 plans were seemingly snuffed after a… Continue reading

Two arrested in connection to Sunchild homicide

Suspects to appear in Red Deer provincial court

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” pleaded… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones”… Continue reading

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

WASHINGTON — The awarding of Amazon’s second headquarters to two affluent localities… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ on 2026 Olympic bid in non-binding plebiscite

CALGARY — The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Most Read