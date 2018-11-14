Two arrested in connection to Sunchild homicide

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide at the Sunchild Gas Station on Friday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide at the Sunchild Gas Station that happened on Friday.

At about 9 p.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the gas station involving a man identified by police as Arley Creed Lagrelle, 23, who was seriously injured and later died. Two others also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Lagrelle’s death was a homicide.

Suspects involved fled the gas station in a vehicle that was later spotted in Drayton Valley. Police used a spike belt to disable the vehicle and suspects fled on foot.

Police said three suspects were later arrested but were determined not to be connected to the homicide. But another occupant of the vehicle allegedly carjacked a truck driver at gunpoint and was taken to O’Chiese First Nation where the suspect went to a residence. He was later arrested following a standoff with RCMP.

Another homicide suspect was arrested by the Rocky Mountain House RCMP during a traffic stop.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid charges in the death of Lagrelle, as well as the assaults on other victims and the carjacking of the truck driver.

Evan Ernest Foureyes, 29, was charged with second degree murder, assault with a weapon and kidnapping. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21 via CCTV.

Jamie Jerome Tyler Whitford, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was remanded in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Red Deer via CCTV.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and Rocky Mountain House and Drayton Valley RCMP continue to investigate.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter