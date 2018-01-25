Two arrested in Penhold for possessing loaded gun at gas station

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman will appear in court Friday

Innisfail RCMP arrested a man and woman who were in possession of a loaded firearm at a Penhold gas station Sunday.

Police received a suspicious person complaint at Centex Gas on Minto Street around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they detained a woman near the gas station with a number of bags in her possession and a man who was exiting the station.

The investigation continued and the two were arrested.

Police then searched a duffle bag at the scene, where they found a loaded firearm. Officers seized the weapon immediately and the two were brought into custody.

The 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are facing a number of charges including possession of a dangerous weapon in public, unlawful storage of a firearm and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The two will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Friday at 9:30 a.m.



