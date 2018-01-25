Two arrested in Penhold for possessing loaded gun at gas station

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman will appear in court Friday

Innisfail RCMP arrested a man and woman who were in possession of a loaded firearm at a Penhold gas station Sunday.

Police received a suspicious person complaint at Centex Gas on Minto Street around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they detained a woman near the gas station with a number of bags in her possession and a man who was exiting the station.

The investigation continued and the two were arrested.

Police then searched a duffle bag at the scene, where they found a loaded firearm. Officers seized the weapon immediately and the two were brought into custody.

The 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are facing a number of charges including possession of a dangerous weapon in public, unlawful storage of a firearm and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The two will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Friday at 9:30 a.m.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Picky eater workshop offered
Next story
Owner of German Second World War passport found

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people’s minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month