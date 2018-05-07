Two B.C. Indigenous leaders plan to speak at Kinder Morgan pipeline AGM

VANCOUVER — Two Indigenous leaders from British Columbia say they will travel to pipeline builder Kinder Morgan’s annual general meeting in Texas this week.

Chief Judy Wilson with the Neskonlith Indian Band and Rueben George representing the Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sacred Trust Initiative say they intend to warn investors about the risk of proceeding with Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion without consent from First Nations.

A news release from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says Wilson and George have been granted a proxy to speak at the meeting on Wednesday and will present an overview of Indigenous opposition to the pipeline that runs from the Edmonton-area to a port in Burnaby, B.C.

The Comptroller of New York State, an investor in Kinder Morgan, provided the proxy that allows the two leaders to present a resolution on sustainability.

Wilson, who is also secretary-treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, says Kinder Morgan stockholders have not been properly advised about Indigenous rights in Canada.

She says executives at Kinder Morgan have a responsibility to make the facts known to shareholders.

“Investors need to prepare for the risk of months of unwavering and strong opposition,” Wilson says in the news release.

The Trans Mountain pipeline project has federal approval to expand capacity, tripling the amount of bitumen moving from Alberta to B.C., where it will be shipped overseas by tanker.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says in its release that there is ”broad, multi-jurisdictional opposition to the expansion,” while George says the Tsleil-Waututh conducted a review based in unextinguished Indigenous law and denied the project free, prior and informed consent.

Wilson wants Kinder Morgan’s shareholders to understand what that means.

“Kinder Morgan does not have the required consent of Indigenous Nations along the pipeline and tanker route, and it never will,” she says, adding there is nothing the Canadian government can do to remove the project’s risks and uncertainty.

“We will continue fighting against this project until it is abandoned,” says Wilson.

Kinder Morgan curtailed spending on the $7.4-billion expansion in April, blaming opposition and delays in B.C., and setting a May 31 deadline for the federal and provincial governments to find a solution or risk the loss of the entire project.

Previous story
UCP members take a stand for parental rights
Next story
‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Just Posted

‘Send him home:’ Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith’s father still had a bedroom and a vintage car waiting… Continue reading

Central Alberta Spring Species Count is on May 26, 27

Get your binoculars out

Liberals give RCMP boss her marching orders

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has directed the new top Mountie to… Continue reading

Two B.C. Indigenous leaders plan to speak at Kinder Morgan pipeline AGM

VANCOUVER — Two Indigenous leaders from British Columbia say they will travel… Continue reading

Emergency system fails first test in Quebec

Alberta tests on 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Nestle takes over sales of Starbucks in grocery aisles

SEATTLE — Nestle is paying more than $7 billion to handle global… Continue reading

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

Secret witness testifies against US pastor in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a witness testifying anonymously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month