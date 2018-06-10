Two dead in collision near Olds

Some taken to hospital

(File Photo).

Two people died near Olds in a single vehicle collision Sunday morning.

At 9 a.m. Olds RCMP were called to the collision on Hwy 2 near Hwy 27 overpass. The vehicle left the road surface and came to rest against the overpass. Other occupants of the vehicle were transported via ambulance to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

The RCMP collision analyst is on scene in order to conduct an investigation into the cause of this collision. Members of the neighbouring detachment, Didsbury offered assistance.

Traffic was moving slowly in both directions on one lane of travel. RCMP say the area will be open fully within a few hours.

Further updates will only be provided if new information becomes available.


