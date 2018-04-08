Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The stories of the 15 lives taken when a bus carrying a junior hockey team crashed with a truck continued to emerge Sunday as the town of Humboldt prepared a vigil to mourn those lost.

Defencemen Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle and bus driver Glen Doerksen were confirmed as being among the dead. So was the Humboldt Broncos statistics keeper, Brody Hinz.

Hinz was 18. Golden West Radio said in a statement that he was being mentored by Tyler Bieber, the team’s play-by-play announcer who was also killed in the Friday crash at a highway intersection in east-central Saskatchewan.

“Brody had recently joined our Golden West family, mentored by Tyler and the Bolt FM team,” Lydon Frieson, president of Golden West Radio, said in a statement posted on the station’s website. “Tragedy has hit our community and it reaches into every corner of life in Humboldt.”

Another company statement described Hinz as an intern still in high school.

The night of the crash marked a double tragedy for Hinz’s family. A relative said on Facebook that another family member lost a baby boy in Humboldt hospital shortly after being born.

The manager of Herold’s previous team, the Regina Pat Canadians, confirmed his death to The Canadian Press. The defenceman would have turned 17 on Thursday.

John Smith noted that Herold played for the Regina team until just weeks ago, but was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round when the Pat Canadians’ season wrapped up.

Smith described Herold as a hard worker and a good leader, noting that Herold was team captain for the 2017-2018 season.

Labelle, 18, was confirmed dead by his brother Isaac Labelle in an Instagram post.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling. Best friends, teammates, allies, brothers,” Isaac Labelle wrote. ”We’ve been through so much together. We had a special bond from the day you were born.”

Doerksen’s employer, Charlie’s Charters, posted about the driver’s death on Facebook. Another team he drove for, the Kinistino Tigers, also issued a statement.

“In talking to him, he spoke at length of his time in rinks with his own family and now how much he enjoyed being able to take and watch other teams from minor, to senior to SJHL to their hockey games,” a spokesperson for the Tigers wrote on Facebook.

“We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give ‘two honks for the Cup,’” they wrote.

The names of the dead and injured have not been released by police, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.

The others killed include the junior hockey team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, defenceman Stephen Wack.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight at the Broncos’ home arena, where the team had been scheduled to continue its playoff series.

Instead, the community will gather there to grieve, remember those they’ve lost and offer support for the loved ones they left behind.

As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $3 million for the players and families affected by the crash.

