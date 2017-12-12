Two facing dozens of weapons charges in court

A man and woman were arrested last month after RCMP searched a residence and storage locker

A man and woman facing nearly 200 charges in connection with an RCMP weapons and stolen property bust were in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday.

Andrew Scott Charpentier, 25, is facing 100 charges, including 29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, 28 counts of possession of a stolen firearm and 28 counts of careless use of a firearm or ammunition.

Charpentier has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, seven counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of illegal possession of or trafficking in stolen documents and one count of possession of crystal meth.

Charpentier made a brief appearance by video link from the Red Deer Remand Centre.

Co-accused Kelsey Pearl Torpe, 25, is facing the same 98 charges as Charpentier with the exception of two additional counts he is facing of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Torpe, who is not in custody, also appeared in court.

The two were charged after RCMP with search warrants discovered a stash of weapons and stolen goods in a Red Deer storage locker and a Highland Green residence in two busts last month.

Twenty-nine firearms, four crossbows and a large amount of stolen property was recovered.

RCMP called it one of the city’s largest weapons busts.

Charpentier also faces a number of other charges in connection with other alleged crimes.

Charpentier and Torpe are to return to court on Dec. 19.


Most Read

