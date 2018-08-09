Two men arrested after vehicles stolen, break-and-enters in Rocky Mountain House

Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrested two men after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

Police spotted a stolen vehicle with two suspects inside while patrolling a known crime area in Rocky Mountain Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The suspect driver attempted to ram the police vehicle, then fled.

Officers chased the vehicle for a short distance, but stopped the pursuit due to public safety issues. A citizen saw the stolen vehicle crashed in a rural area southeast of Rocky Mountain House about an hour later.

The two suspects fled on foot – one of the suspects forced entry into a residence with a knife. Police say there was a verbal confrontation with the homeowner and the suspect; the suspect left and the homeowner was unharmed.

The same suspect then ran to a nearby residence and stole another vehicle, according to police. Officers chased the suspect, who drove through a field at high speeds and rolled over.

He was treated for minor injuries at Rocky Mountain House Hospital and arrested. The other suspect was arrested later in the day without incident.

The first suspect arrested, a 22-year-old man from Red Deer, is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. He’ll appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court Aug. 22.

The other suspect, a 22-year-old Rocky Mountain House man, is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance. He’ll appear in court Aug. 29.



