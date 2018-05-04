Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are a danger to the public.

Cruz Bigchild, 21, and Shaeden Muskeg, 18, are wanted on warrants out of Rocky Mountain House and Drayton Valley respectively.

Muskeg’s Drayton Valley warrant is related to an alleged break and enter.

Police said moth men are believed to be on either the Sunchild or O’Chiese First Nation and are activley evading the RCMP.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bigchild or Muskeg are asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


