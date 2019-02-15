Two men facing charges after police chase

One of the suspects initially thought might have been involved in earlier Innisfail bank robbery

Two men arrested are facing numerous charges after trying to police searching for suspects from an earlier armed robbery in Innisfail.

RCMP said they were called to an armed robbery at the ATB branch in Innisfail about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

While investigating, an Innisfail Mountie spotted a man, who appeared to match the description of the armed robbery suspect, driving a stolen pickup with a passenger inside.

The driver took off with the police officer in pursuit. RCMP from Blackfalds, Red Deer, Innisfail’s traffic unit and the police dog unit were drawn into the “co-ordinated pursuit.” The chase ended in Red Deer after the truck was disabled by a tire deflation device.

It didn’t end there, however.

“The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot attempting to take another vehicle with force, however they were unsuccessful and continued to flee police on foot,” said RCMP.

“Red Deer Police Dog Services were successful in apprehending both individuals.”

Neither of the two men arrested appear to have been involved in the bank robbery but are facing a lengthy list of charges including robbery and fleeing police.

Isaiah Noble, 20, of Red Deer has been charged with robbery (in connection with the alleged attempted theft of a vehicle), possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Noble remains in custody and has a bail hearing set for Tuesday in Red Deer provincial court.

Peter George Walker, 33, of Innisfail, has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drug possession and possession of a dangerous weapon, driving while disqualified and five counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Walker will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Tuesday in Red Deer provincial court.

RCMP is still seeking information from the public about the ATB robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341, or call local police.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).



