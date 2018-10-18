Two men facing charges in alleged abduction

RCMP issued alert for woman on Wednesday morning who was found safe later that day

Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged abduction of a 48-year-old woman Wednesday morning in Red Deer.

RCMP appealed to the public on Wednesday morning to be on the lookout out for Aurora Rafer, saying she could be in danger.

Police found Rafer unharmed in Red Deer in the afternoon along with a suspect vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate and are looking to speak to a good Samaritan couple who encountered one of the suspects and the victim Wednesday afternoon southeast of Red Deer and offered them assistance.

The man and woman are described as older, and driving a white truck. They encountered the suspect and victim in the early afternoon near Township Road 272 and Hwy 42, southeast of Red Deer and drove them to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

RCMP ask that the couple call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575 in order to assist police with the investigation.

Police will release the names of the suspects and the charges once they have been formally laid.


