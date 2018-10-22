Two men facing kidnapping charges in connection with abduction

48-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in Red Deer on Oct. 17

Numerous charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, have been laid in connection with the alleged abduction of a 48-year-old woman in Red Deer last week.

Red Deer RCMP said they were called to a gas station near 39th Street and 40th Avenue about 7 a.m. on Oct. 17 after a witness reported seeing a woman apparently being forced into a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche.

A possible victim and suspect were quickly identified by police.

Officers checked numerous residences and vehicles and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit out of Edmonton was dispatched to take over the investigation. The RCMP Emergency Response Team and local detachment officers also joined forces.

“The investigation involved detailed and continuous intelligence gathering throughout the day …” said police.

In the early afternoon, a good Samaritan couple encountered one of the suspects and the victim southeast of Red Deer and drove them to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Police issued an appeal to find the couple, who later did contact the RCMP.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police acting on a tip from the public found the alleged victim and a suspect at a residence near the South Hill.

The woman was injured but did not require hospitalization.

A man was arrested and taken into custody. An alleged accomplice was arrested in the evening. Both suspects were known to the woman, said police.

Ernest Frederick Ward is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, obstructing justice and two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

David Lee Gallinger, 25, faces one kidnapping charge.

Both men were scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Monday.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter