Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Two men are in custody after robbing two service stations while wielding a “machete-type” weapon on Monday.

Police say two individuals entered the GTI service station in Sylvan Lake at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, one wielded a machete-type weapon and demanded money from the employee. The suspects were given a small amount of cash before they fled.

As the police were investigating the Sylvan Lake robbery, a second call came in to police from the Eckville GTI service station. Police believe the same two suspects entered the Eckville location, again demanding money and waving a weapon before fleeing with cash.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. the Rocky Mountain House police found and stopped the suspect vehicle.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both from Rocky Mountain House were arrested without incident. Both men have charges of robbery pending.

Two females were also arrested from the vehicle but both have been released from custody with no charges.

Both store employees were uninjured during the robberies.



