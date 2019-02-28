A 3D representation of a measles virus. (File image from Center for Disease Control)

Two more measles cases in Vancouver area, bringing total to 15 infections

VANCOUVER — Two new cases of measles have been reported to Vancouver’s health authority, bringing the total number of infections in the area to 15.

Vancouver Coastal Health says both new cases are related to an outbreak centred on two French-language schools in the city.

It says both individuals had been receiving follow-up care as they were known to have been exposed to people with measles infections.

Of the 15 measles cases in the Vancouver area, 12 are related to the school outbreak that began when one child acquired the disease while travelling.

The health authority says the three other cases are unrelated to the school outbreak and were acquired while the people were travelling.

The authority says it’s possible that more cases might occur in people who were previously exposed, since the incubation period for measles is 21 days.

