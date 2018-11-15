(Advocate file photo).

Two one-of-a-kind Christmas art markets held in Red Deer this weekend

Members of pottery, art clubs and other area artists show their works

It’s that time of year again — one-of-a-kind Christmas markets start this weekend in Red Deer.

The Rare and Remarkable Artisan Market is on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17, at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, with lots of art and high-end crafts produced by talented Central Albertans. Museum members and invited guests are welcome to peruse the wares on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., while members of the general public can come on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 17, is the Christmas Show and Sale by members of the Red Deer Pottery Club and Red Deer Art Club. Paintings and ceramic works will be displayed in the foyer of the Red Deer Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The artists encourage Red Deerians to consider giving a truly original Christmas gift this year.

