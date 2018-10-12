Two pedestrians were injured in collisions over the Thanksgiving weekend in Alberta. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two pedestrians injured in Alberta over Thanksgiving

Police focus on pedestrian safety

Two pedestrians in Alberta were injured in collisions on the Thanksgiving long weekend during the safety campaign #OperationImpact led by police forces across Canada.

The pedestrians were injured in separate collisions.

Alberta RCMP Supt. Gary Graham said the walk smart, drive smart campaign #OperationImpact focused on eliminating behaviours that put drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk, such as being distracted, impaired or fatigued.

Police said they will continue to focus on pedestrian safety throughout October with the campaign #TrafficSafety.

In 2016, half of the drivers involved in pedestrian collisions failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, according to Alberta Transportation.

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between road users, motorists and pedestrians alike,” said Alberta Sheriffs Supt. Rick Gardner.

Check out #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.


