Two railway crossings in Central Alberta will undergo upgrades this month.

CP Rail with Lacombe County and Transport Canada will upgrade crossings on the east side of Hwy 2A at Range Road 27-0 and at Township Road 40-2. The work will include installation of warning lights and bells to improve public safety.

Road closures are not expected during construction, but motorists may experience delays at the two crossings.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter