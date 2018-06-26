Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Kentwood. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Shots were fired in Kentwood on Saturday night that resulted in two bullet holes in a Kentwood garage.

Red Deer RCMP said a Kennings Crescent resident reported hearing two loud noises at about 11 p.m. and later found the bullet holes in his garage.

No one was injured and there was minor damage to the garage.

Police said they recovered two shell casings at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate and are looking for witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity in the area that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent
Next story
Red Deer County supports housing to help the family farm

Just Posted

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Red Deer County supports housing to help the family farm

Allowing more residences on rural properties helps lure young people back to the farm

Speaking out against racism is worth some flak, says young actor

Zach Running Coyote is overwhelmed by reactions to his viral video

Red Deer man gets 13 years in prison for role in homicide

“Death must have been a release”

More sponsors join 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Gold and bronze sponsors announced

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month