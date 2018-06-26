Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Kentwood. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Shots were fired in Kentwood on Saturday night that resulted in two bullet holes in a Kentwood garage.

Red Deer RCMP said a Kennings Crescent resident reported hearing two loud noises at about 11 p.m. and later found the bullet holes in his garage.

No one was injured and there was minor damage to the garage.

Police said they recovered two shell casings at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate and are looking for witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity in the area that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



