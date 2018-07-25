(Advocate file photo.)

Two-vehicle collision in Penhold causes injuries

Eleven firefighters responded

RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Penhold that caused minor injuries and major damage to vehicles on Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., Penhold Fire Department, EMS and Penhold Peace Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident at Minto Street and Robinson Avenue.

Jim Pendergast, fire chief for the Penhold Fire Department said there was heavy damage to both vehicles, and one of the drivers was treated at the scene and released.

The intersection was shut down for about an hour. Eleven firefighters responded. RCMP are continuing to investigate.

