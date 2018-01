Ponoka RCMP are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near the Hamlet of Morningside.

The collision happened in the northbound lane before 9 p.m. Traffic heading north is being diverted to Hwy 2A towards Ponoka.

Morningside is in between Ponoka and Lacombe.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours.

No other details are available at this time.



