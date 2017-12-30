Police are still looking for one of the three people facing charges

Three people are facing charges after two violent home invasions in Rocky Mountain House on Boxing Day.

RCMP were called to a residence at 9:15 a.m. where a home invasion was reported.

Upon arrival, police discovered the lone male suspect had fled. There was evidence showing three people in the residence were assaulted and robbed.

At 10 a.m. three suspects forced their way into another home. Police say the homeowner was assaulted with a weapon, unlawfully confined and robbed.

Several suspects were arrested after a search warrant was executed at two different residences Friday by Rocky Mountain House RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP Calgary Emergency Response Team.

Firearms stolen during one of the home invasions were recovered, along with other offence-related property.

A 30-year-old Rocky Mountain House man is facing a number of charges including robbery, breaking and entering, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, extortion and pointing a firearm.

A 26-year-old Rocky Mountain House woman is facing a number of charges as well, including robbery, extortion, pointing a firearm and breaking and entering.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Keehoo Rick Cardinal, of no fixed address, who is wanted on the same charges as the 26-year-old woman.

Anyone with knowledge of Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882.

He is considered armed and dangerous.



