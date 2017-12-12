Two women arrested for drunk driving

Tips from the public helped Red Deer RCMP arrest two alleged drunk drivers early Saturday morning.

Police said two women were arrested in separate incidents that included one vehicle crashing into a cement flowerbed in the downtown.

RCMP said shortly after 12:30 a.m. a northbound pickup truck on 49th Avenue drove through the Ross Street intersection and onto a raised flowerbed. The 35-year-old driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries and faces numerous criminal charges included impaired driving.

Before the collision RCMP were looking for the truck after a report that a truck struck a vehicle in a south-end parking lot and drove away despite witnesses’ attempts to flag the vehicle down.

RCMP said their investigation showed the same truck was involved in both collisions.

Later at about 2:15 a.m. police responded to a report of an erratic driver in Normandeau. The call was followed almost immediately by a report of a vehicle striking two parked vehicles and a house in the Glendale.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle was immediately located, but when officers attempted to execute a traffic stop the driver fled. The vehicle was located a short time later driving down Kerry Wood Drive where once again the vehicle briefly sped past police before coming to a stop.

RCMP executed a high-risk arrest and took a 37-year-old woman into custody. She faces several criminal charges including impaired driving. An eight-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

“These are disappointing investigations, and the people involved are incredibly lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” said Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit Sgt. Kevin Halwa in a press release.

“The days of it being socially acceptable to drive while impaired are long gone and people, for the most part, really do know better. People are watching for impaired drivers, and they are calling the police.”