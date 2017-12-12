Two women arrested for drunk driving

Members of the public report drivers to Red Deer RCMP

Tips from the public helped Red Deer RCMP arrest two alleged drunk drivers early Saturday morning.

Police said two women were arrested in separate incidents that included one vehicle crashing into a cement flowerbed in the downtown.

RCMP said shortly after 12:30 a.m. a northbound pickup truck on 49th Avenue drove through the Ross Street intersection and onto a raised flowerbed. The 35-year-old driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries and faces numerous criminal charges included impaired driving.

Before the collision RCMP were looking for the truck after a report that a truck struck a vehicle in a south-end parking lot and drove away despite witnesses’ attempts to flag the vehicle down.

RCMP said their investigation showed the same truck was involved in both collisions.

Later at about 2:15 a.m. police responded to a report of an erratic driver in Normandeau. The call was followed almost immediately by a report of a vehicle striking two parked vehicles and a house in the Glendale.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle was immediately located, but when officers attempted to execute a traffic stop the driver fled. The vehicle was located a short time later driving down Kerry Wood Drive where once again the vehicle briefly sped past police before coming to a stop.

RCMP executed a high-risk arrest and took a 37-year-old woman into custody. She faces several criminal charges including impaired driving. An eight-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

“These are disappointing investigations, and the people involved are incredibly lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” said Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit Sgt. Kevin Halwa in a press release.

“The days of it being socially acceptable to drive while impaired are long gone and people, for the most part, really do know better. People are watching for impaired drivers, and they are calling the police.”

Previous story
Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin
Next story
Standoff east of Edmonton ends peacefully with man’s arrest, 2 women uninjured

Just Posted

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Two facing dozens of weapons charges in court

A man and woman were arrested last month after RCMP searched a residence and storage locker

Festival of Trees raises $1.2 million

To date the festival has raised more than $15 million

Two women arrested for drunk driving

Members of the public report drivers to Red Deer RCMP

Crews protect hillside homes as California fire grows

LOS ANGELES — The fifth largest wildfire in California history expanded, ripping… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month