Two years in Project Pinpoint greatly reducing vehicle theft in Red Deer

Despite a recent high-profile vehicle theft, a senior police officer with the Red Deer RCMP said the number of thefts has dropped “significantly.”

On July 31, a van belonging to a funeral home was stolen with a dead body inside it. The theft occurred in a short period of time when the vehicle was empty.

The van was found that same day abandoned, but with the dead body inside it in the Glendale neighbourhood.

Statistics presented by the detachment to Red Deer City Hall bear out Insp. Gerald Grobmeier’s claim, as theft of a motor vehicle charges dropped from 389 in 2017 to 178 in 2018, between the months of January and March.

Grobmeier pointed to the detachment’s crime reduction strategy, which has been running for two years.

“It’s really started to take effect,” said Grobmeier. “We’ve been getting some good court sentences. People are being remanded into custody and it’s having an effect.

By December 2017, Grobmeier said all the people police had targetted through project Pinpoint were in custody.

“We put every single person who was identified in the project in jail,” said Grobmeier. “That was the start of our drop and ever since then, there has been a relentless pressure on those individuals.”

Grobmeier said some of the targetted individuals have received “significant” sentences, which has got them off city streets.

“We’ve been doing this now for two years and some of the people just don’t like the pressure on them anymore and they’ve left,” said Grobmeier. “We’ve had people reach out to us to try and help them turn their lives around. We’ve never had that before.”

The Pinpoint strategy is always changing, Grobmeier said, and it is largely different from when it started two years ago.

But, vehicle owners can also take their own steps to prevent thieves from taking their car.

“We’re still having those issues, we still have people leaving their car running,” said Grobmeier. “By December and January, about 40 per cent of our stolen vehicle incidents are vehicles that are left running with the keys in. Those are numbers we can drop very quickly, but it takes some help from the public.

“These are mostly crimes of opportunity and we, as a society, could deal with those very quickly.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Serious accident on Hwy 2 southbound causes traffic detour through Olds
Next story
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA named UCP trade critic

Just Posted

Alberta Transportation says QEII construction in south Red Deer on schedule and on budget

Though Hwy 2 at the south of Red Deer has been a… Continue reading

Cat traps in demand in Red Deer

Kitten season is underway

Bower Place mall’s $30 million redevelopment to take a year

Work well underway on project to build a new mall entrance and two-storey addition

Two years in Project Pinpoint greatly reducing vehicle theft in Red Deer

Despite a recent high-profile vehicle theft, a senior police officer with the… Continue reading

Clearwater County focusing on economic development

Residents and businesses surveyed to provide research for new economic development strategy

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA named UCP trade critic

Central Alberta’s newest MLA was handed an important critic role within the… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading

Man faces charges for making and selling fake transit passes in Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading

Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading

Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month