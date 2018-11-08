Type 2 diabetes information sessions available in Red Deer

AHS is offering two-part group workshops

(Advocate file photo).

Free sessions on diabetes management are being offered in Red Deer by Alberta Health Services.

The programs are geared towards helping people manage pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. All sessions will be at Bethany Collegeside – 99 College Circle.

Participants will learn about foods that affect blood sugar, blood glucose monitoring and control, medications for diabetes, what to do during an illness, how physical activity affects blood sugar, and the importance of foot care.

Diabetes The Basics is offered as a two-part group session led by health professionals who want to share expertise, provide information and encourage discussions. The dates being considered are Nov. 23 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Dec. 7 (9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.), or Dec. 10 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Dec. 17 (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Registration is required. Please call the Alberta Healthy Living Program, Central Zone, at 1-877-314-6997.

Alberta Health Services is responsible for planning and delivering health services for more than four million Albertans.

