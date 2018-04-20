U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s Day shooting rampage at a Halifax mall has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for a decade.

Lindsay Souvannarath pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plan that would have seen two shooters open fire at the Halifax Shopping Centre food court in 2015.

Police thwarted the planned attack after receiving an anonymous tip, but not before the 26-year-old woman boarded a plane in Chicago, Ill., bound for Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski told the court she is and will remain a threat to society.

The judge told the court Souvannarath has not expressed remorse for her plot to kill people at the mall, nor has she renounced her ideological motivations for the conspiracy.

Her co-conspirator, James Gamble, killed himself as police surrounded his Halifax-area home, while Souvannarath was arrested at the airport.

A third accomplice — a local man described in court as the “cheerleader” of the plot — was sentenced to a decade in jail.

More coming

The Canadian Press

Most Read

