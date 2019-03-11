In Red Deer on Sunday, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon launched the UCP’s platform to restore Albertans’ property rights. (Photo contributed)

UCP look to restore property rights for Albertans

Referendum to enshrine property rights in the constitution

The UCP want to address decades-old property rights issues with a new Alberta Property Rights Protection Act.

The UCP say that existing legislation only provides for compensation when title is formally taken by expropriation, but not for property partially taken or devalued through government regulation.

Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon, who was in Red Deer Sunday, said protecting the property rights of landowners has been an issue for a long time, particularly for rural Albertans.

“Cattle ranchers, farmers, and people living with large pieces of land end up dealing with lots of property rights issues on a constant basis. In my constituency is one of the top four or five phone calls,” Nixon said on Monday.

He said problems with energy projects, power lines and easements are some of the issues his constituents face.

“The UCP has been clear in the past we will tackle this issue. We haven’t forgotten about it and we will deal with it after the next election.”

The UCP want to preserve the right of governments to expropriate and regulate for the public good, but ensure government regulation is treated similar to government expropriation when it comes to compensation for private property owners.

Related:

Kenney: UCP’s eight per cent tax cut will create jobs for Albertans

UCP donations nearly double NDP’s in 2018 as Alberta election approaches

Nixon said UCP would hold a province-wide referendum to pressure the federal government to enshrine property rights in the Constitution of Canada. A legislative committee would review all provincial legislation and policy to determine if its compliant with the new property rights.

A UCP government would create a Property and Farmer’s Rights Advocate Office out of the existing two offices to reduce duplication and focus the office on supporting Albertans. The proposed property act would also ensure that all landowners have recourse to the courts to protect their rights.

“We want to make sure that not just the government can make the decision. That landowners have the right to appeal to another authority. Sometimes there’s a lot of conflict between landowners and the government in those types of situations,” Nixon said.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rocky-area earthquake likely naturally occurring
Next story
Central Alberta women recognized by Soroptimist International

Just Posted

Fears about large-scale fresh water injections for fracking flow at Red Deer seminar

Repeat cycle of severe drought could intensify in future, says geography expert

Red Deer comic competes in CBC challenge to perform at Halifax Comedy Festival

Niek Theelen needs central Albertans to vote for his video by Friday

Animal cruelty: RCMP receive reports of starving horses in Oyen, Alta

A Saskatechwan man is facing charges after Oyen RCMP launched an investigation… Continue reading

Rocky-area earthquake likely naturally occurring

The estimated depth of Sunday’s earthquake near Rocky Mountain House suggests it… Continue reading

UCP look to restore property rights for Albertans

Referendum to enshrine property rights in the constitution

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday that he hopes… Continue reading

Transport Minister says he would board a Boeing 737 despite crash

MONTREAL — Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he would board “without hesitation”… Continue reading

Increase wolf cull, pen pregnant cows to save endangered caribou: study

EDMONTON — An extensive study of caribou herds across British Columbia and… Continue reading

A look at the Canadian victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Details are emerging about the 18 Canadian victims of an Ethiopian Airlines… Continue reading

Canada’s falls to Australia in Challenge Trophy final at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER — A depleted Canadian team ran out gas, losing 35-21 to… Continue reading

Alberta’s Kevin Koe back in winner’s circle at Canadian curling championship

BRANDON, Man. — For Kevin Koe and Ben Hebert, winning the Canadian… Continue reading

Habitat for Humanity CEO writing book on 7 virtues

NEW YORK — The CEO of Habitat for Humanity International is writing… Continue reading

‘Good curling’: Calgary play uses iconic sport for message on new Canadians

CALGARY — An iconic Canadian winter sport serves as the vessel for… Continue reading

Most Read