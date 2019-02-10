UCP nomination open for Red Deer South

Red Deer South United Conservative Party nomination is officially open.

A UCP member may apply to contest the nomination by submitting their application, the UCP website states.

Nomination applications are due February 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Some candidates have confirmed they’re seeking candidacy: Norman Wiebe, Bruce Buruma, Adele Poratto, and Jason Stephan.

“I know that we all share concerns about our hospital lacking essential services, a shortage of seniors care facilities, a justice system that is failing us daily, and an education system that has gone awry,” Wiebe said in a statement recently.

“UCP members have the power to influence the path forward through this vote. Our candidate must understand the challenges our economy faces, and know how to tackle this problem. Red Deer is an oil and gas town, and we need the jobs that go with a strong energy sector,” he added.



