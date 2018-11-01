UCP nominee reprimanded for receiving illegal contribution

No date yet for UCP Red Deer-South vote

Haley Wile is no longer running to represent the UCP in Red Deer-South. (Photo from Facebook)

United Conservative Party nominee Haley Wile resigned from the race to represent the party in Red Deer-South after she was reprimanded for receiving an illegal contribution.

On Sept. 25, a letter of reprimand was issued to Wile from Alberta’s election commissioner for receiving an illegal donation. Red Deer Motors received a letter of reprimand in connection with the matter.

Corporations and unions are prohibited from contributing to political campaigns.

Wile could not be reached for comment, and Red Deer Motors declined to comment.

Nathan Stephan, president of the party’s Red Deer South Constituency Association, said he did not know the details of the contribution.

Jason Stephan, Norman Wiebe and Adele Poratto are hoping to be the party’s standard bearer in the 2019 provincial election.

“The nomination hasn’t started, so there may be other individuals who will throw their hat in the ring, and there may be individuals who drop out, or there might be individuals who are vetted out,” Stephan said.

Details on when the nomination vote will be held have not been released.



