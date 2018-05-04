UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend founding annual general meeting, they’re excited about it.

“We have to put down a good grassroots party that is fiscally conservative and socially reasonable,” said Robert Carlson, from Innisfail.

“Social issues are important, but not that important that you should borrow money to pay for them.”

Sporting a red “Make Alberta Debt-Free Again” hat, Carlson has been a member of both the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose Parties of Alberta in the past.

The two formally merged in July 2017 and are in Red Deer this weekend at the Sheraton to set the direction of the party through debates and votes on policy resolutions.

Andrew Scheer, federal Conservative Party leader and Official Opposition leader, headlined the opened night on Friday with a speech.

Saturday and Sunday will be spent electing officers and directors for the party and lengthy governance and policy debates and votes.

Cole Kander, from Red Deer and a candidate for the party’s Red Deer-North nominee, was at the AGM early Friday afternoon meeting up with colleagues and friends.

“I’m excited that we’re making history,” he said. “We’re founding a brand new party in a way that hasn’t been seen in a long time. The members have had a chance to vote on policies three times. We’ll have another chance this weekend.

“Every single thing from the policies to the people representing them, will be decided by the members.”

Saturday night is headlined by a speech from party leader Jason Kenney, with former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall to speak before hand.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library
Next story
Locally made pottery and art sold May 5 in Red Deer

Just Posted

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

Locally made pottery and art sold May 5 in Red Deer

Red Deer art and pottery clubs showing works at the Recreation Centre

Life sentence upheld for Red Deer teen convicted of New Year’s Day 2013 murder

Youth is eligible for parole after 10 years of his sentence

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

Fire ban in effect for Red Deer County

Red Deer County residents are being asked to stop lighting fires outside.… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Atkinson’s shootout winner leads United States to 5-4 win over Canada at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — With Connor McDavid forced to watch a shootout from… Continue reading

Street Tales: One reason why

Recently, we call a call from our son to say that he… Continue reading

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

ORONTO — Canada produces more Major League Baseball players who bat left… Continue reading

Intense exercise linked to hundreds of deaths of racehorses in Ontario, study says

Intense exercise is a hazard to racehorses in Ontario and has been… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month