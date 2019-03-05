(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Kenney: UCP’s eight per cent tax cut will create jobs for Albertans

A United Conservative government would get Albertans back to work by delivering a job creation tax cut which economists estimate would create at least 55,000 jobs, and grow Alberta’s economy by $13 billion.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney called the announcement “the centre piece of our job creation strategy designed to get Alberta back to work.”

The corporate tax cut would reduce the general business rate from 12 per cent, to 11 per cent in July 2019, and would then reduce it by a further percentage point each year until fiscal year 2022-23, when it would be by far the lowest rate in Canada, at eight per cent.

“Last week’s economic news suggests that we may now be in the NDP’s second recession in four years,” Kenney said. “170,000 Albertans are out of work, tens of thousands have given up looking for work, the average family’s take home pay is down by $6,400 since the NDP came to office, and unemployment has been on the rise for six of the past eight months. We cannot continue like this. We need real change that gets Alberta back to work.”

Kenney made the announcement from an empty floor of a Calgary office tower, which he called a symbol of four years of failed NDP economic policy.

“Over a quarter of downtown Calgary looks like this – empty floors that used to occupy tens of thousands of people working in high paying jobs. Empty space like this is growing in Edmonton, and in communities around our province. These vacant offices aren’t going to fill themselves,” Kenney said. “The thousands of businesses that have gone under aren’t going to be replaced by a few government subsidies. The flight of jobs and money from Alberta to the U.S. won’t stop by accident. It will require bold, decisive action to restore investor confidence, to diversify our economy, and to undo the damage of the NDP’s job-killing policies.”

“So today I’m announcing that if elected, a UCP government will implement the job creation tax cut to reduce the provincial tax rate on employers by one third, from 12 per cent to eight per cent over four years. This will make Alberta once again a magnet for job-creating investment, with the lowest taxes on employers in Canada.”

The Job Creation Tax Cut will benefit Alberta business, including the ninety-seven percent of Alberta businesses that are small or medium sized businesses with fewer than 500 employees.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers
Next story
Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel to run in upcoming election

Just Posted

Waterton bird numbers near normal after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — It will take years before researchers are able to… Continue reading

Secret Marathon in Red Deer Wednesday on the week of International Women’s Day

The second annual Secret Marathon is back on the week of International… Continue reading

Red Deerians will soon see exactly where crimes are happening on neighbourhood crime map

Council hopes this strengthens crime prevention efforts and connections between citizens and police

New post-diploma ag-tech certificate offered at Olds College

Olds College will be offering a “dynamic” new post-diploma certificate in Agriculture… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP find Eckville man passed out in car

Police say the man was charged with impaired driving

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read