UCP vote coming up for Red Deer-North

The United Conservative Party nomination vote for Red Deer-North will be held Oct. 27. (Image contributed)

United Conservative Party members will vote for their favourite Red Deer-North nominee on Oct. 27.

Three people want to represent the party in the 2019 provincial election: two-term city councillor Lawrence Lee, four-term Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools trustee Adriana LaGrange, and Cole Kander, who has worked on UCP policy research and stakeholder outreach.

Reg Warkentin, with Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce, who had announced his intention to run, pulled out of the race to focus on his growing family.

People can hear from the contestants and ask them questions at a forum on Oct. 18 at Balmoral Bible Chapel, 2700 55th St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the forum starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Oct. 27 vote will also be held at Balmoral Bible Chapel, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only members of the Red Deer North constituency who were current members of the UCP on or before Oct. 7 are eligible to vote.

No voting details have been released for the Red Deer-South nomination race that includes Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan, Norman Wiebe and Haley Wile.

In September, MLA Ron Orr was nominated as the UCP candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka. Orr was first elected to the legislature in 2015.

Devin Dreeshen won the nomination for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and went on to win the byelection in July. The seat became open when Don MacIntyre, a Wildrose and then UCP member, resigned after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Earlier in the year, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon was acclaimed as the UCP candidate.



