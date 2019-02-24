UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

United Conservative Party has not yet named the nominees who will seek to represent the party for Red Deer South.

The nomination application deadline closed at 5 p.m. last Thursday. However the applications are still under review by the nominating committee.

Party members will vote on the nominees on March 16 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Living Stones Warehouse, 2020 40th Ave.

Norman Wiebe, Bruce Buruma, Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan and Gary Davidson have announced they will seek the nomination.

NDP’s Barb Miller is Red Deer South MLA.