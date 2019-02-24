UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

United Conservative Party has not yet named the nominees who will seek to represent the party for Red Deer South.

The nomination application deadline closed at 5 p.m. last Thursday. However the applications are still under review by the nominating committee.

Party members will vote on the nominees on March 16 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Living Stones Warehouse, 2020 40th Ave.

Norman Wiebe, Bruce Buruma, Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan and Gary Davidson have announced they will seek the nomination.

NDP’s Barb Miller is Red Deer South MLA.

Previous story
Crown prosecutors seek dangerous offender status for stabber

Just Posted

Winter Games second week off to a chilly start

Monday and Tuesday’s outdoor events will be a battle against cold

Team Alberta’s hockey women ready to go

Players feeling the excitement as they begin quest for gold

Crown prosecutors seek dangerous offender status for stabber

Chad Alexander Kulba serving seven years for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing

Making mid-Games athletes switchover a big job

Hundreds of new athletes arrive only hours after others leave

Ponoka’s Kinsmen Community Centre to become commercial space

Town to sell the aging facility to Cash Foods for $510,000

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South

COLUMBUS, Miss. — Weekend storms raked parts of the Southeast, leaving deaths… Continue reading

Stars reflect on awards season at last show before Oscars

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Glenn Close says she’s still a bit surprised… Continue reading

As time runs out, town’s $1.5B Mega Millions mystery deepens

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Nearly everyone in this small South Carolina town has… Continue reading

Hijacking foiled on Bangladesh-Dubai flight, suspect killed

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A flight bound for Dubai from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka,… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan visit mountain school in Morocco

ASNI, Morocco — Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess… Continue reading

UN: Last year saw highest number of Afghan civilian deaths

KABUL — More civilians were killed in Afghanistan last year than in… Continue reading

Most Read