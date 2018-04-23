UK man convicted of hate crime for Nazi-salute dog video

LONDON — A Scottish man who filmed a dog appearing to give Nazi salutes was fined 800 pounds ($1,200) on Monday after being convicted of a hate crime, in a case that has sparked a debate about the limits of free speech.

Mark Meechan filmed his girlfriend’s pug responding to phrases such as “sieg heil” by raising its paw and posted the footage on YouTube in 2016.

Meechan — a comedian and video blogger who uses the name Count Dankula — said the stunt was meant as a joke, but he was convicted last month of posting “grossly offensive” material.

A judge at Scotland’s Airdrie Sheriff Court imposed the 800-pound fine Monday. Sheriff Derek O’Carroll said the video “contained menacing, anti-Semitic and racist material.” The dog was filmed responding to “Gas the Jews,” a phrase repeated 23 times in the video, O’Carroll said.

The judge said that while the right to freedom of expression is very important, “in all modern democratic countries the law necessarily places some limits on that right.”

Outside court, Meechan, 30, said his conviction set a “really dangerous precedent” for free speech and he would appeal. His conviction drew expressions of concern from comedians such as Ricky Gervais. Several far-right commentators also championed Meechan’s position.

Meechan, who described the contents of his YouTube channel as “offensive social commentary in an accent you won’t understand,” said Scottish authorities have ignored the context of the dog video.

“It’s the juxtaposition of having an adorable animal react to something vulgar that was the entire point of the joke,” he said.

Previous story
Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board
Next story
Ex-Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown files $8M defamation lawsuit against CTV

Just Posted

Calgary Flames name Peters as replacement for fired head coach Gulutzan

The 53-year-old from Three Hills, Alta., resigned as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth: 1:50 p.m. British… Continue reading

G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour, Johnson says

TORONTO — Ministers from the G7 countries have committed to taking Russia… Continue reading

Canada to oppose Alaska oil drilling on caribou habitat: minister

A Yukon cabinet minister says three Canadian governments will oppose the latest… Continue reading

Ex-Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown files $8M defamation lawsuit against CTV

TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has filed a… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Crosby, Penguins keep 3rd straight championship in sight

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby tormented the Flyers just as he has from… Continue reading

29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the… Continue reading

Greece beats budget target as it looks to post-bailout era

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has beaten its budget targets for a third… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month