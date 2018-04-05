Kvitka Dancers (Advocate file photo).

Ukrainian dancing and visual art in the offing at Red Deer’s First Friday

Six local galleries have evening receptions on April 6

The Kvitka Ukrainian Dancers will liven up Red Deer’s First Friday art gallery openings on April 6.

Young dancers, age 10 to 12, will kick up their heels to perform dances from different regions of Ukraine from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Snell Auditorium in the Red Deer Public Library. In the connecting Kiwanis Gallery, the Red Deer Arts Council is presenting the group show, My Kid Could Do That until April 22.

Other First Friday gallery openings are on at: the A-plus Gallery (Unit 203, 4919-49th Street), the Hub on Ross Art Gallery and the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery. Also, RDC student visual arts works are showing at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, and the white gallery attached to Sunworks on Ross Street.

For more information about other Red Deer gallery shows (including those without First Friday receptions at the Corridor Community Gallery, Alberta Art and Drafting, and Viewpoint Gallery), please visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca.

