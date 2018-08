THE CANADIAN PRESS

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The pilot of an ultralight has died after the small plane crashed in northwest Alberta.

RCMP say the man, who was 43, was from Saskatchewan.

His name and home community were not released.

The ultralight went down east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday afternoon.

He was the only person aboard the aircraft and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The Transportation Safety Board says it will investigate.