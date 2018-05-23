Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

OTTAWA — The country’s largest civil service union says talks aimed at compensating government employees affected by the Phoenix pay system fiasco have stalled.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says Treasury Board negotiators at the table have told them they don’t have a mandate to proceed.

The union is now calling on the prime minister to step in.

The leaders of 17 unions issued a letter to Justin Trudeau in February, demanding compensation for civil servants who have suffered as a result of the pay crisis.

For more than two years, tens of thousands of federal workers have been affected by problems plaguing the Phoenix system, which was supposed to streamline pay services across government.

Some haven’t been paid at all for months at a time while others were paid either too little, or too much.

In its 2018 budget, the Liberal government promised to work with the unions to deal with the mental and emotional stress caused by Phoenix.

The unions have not disclosed the amount of compensation they are seeking, nor has the government said what it’s prepared to offer.

The unions say their members should receive compensation for stress, the time spent dealing with pay issues, and the catastrophic financial losses caused by Phoenix pay problems.

While there appeared to be movement as talks got underway last month, they have since come to a standstill, PSAC national president Chris Aylward said in a statement Wednesday.

“Government representatives at the table say they are waiting for a mandate,” Aylward said. “Well, it’s time Prime Minister Trudeau gave them one.”

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough has said her department would continue working closely with public sector unions to limit the financial hardships faced by government workers.

She has also apologized to employees for the ongoing pay problems. But the compensation talks were taken out of Qualtrough’s hands and have been spearheaded instead by the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The costs associated with Phoenix, including the $309 million spent to set up the system, continue to escalate as the government hires compensation advisers and other staff in efforts to stabilize the problem.

The budget also committed $16 million to determine whether a new pay system could be found to replace Phoenix.

The auditor general is to release a report next week detailing what went wrong with the system.

Previous story
A closer look at 10 arrested Saudi women’s rights activists

Just Posted

Red Deer high school rugby teams squash Drayton Valley

Hunting Hills Lightning boys team competing for provincials

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

OTTAWA — The country’s largest civil service union says talks aimed at… Continue reading

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

CALGARY — With just over a week remaining until the May 31… Continue reading

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes a court appearance

TORONTO — A man accused of killing men associated with Toronto’s gay… Continue reading

Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Trump appeals again to delay ‘Apprentice’ contestant’s suit

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump wants New York’s highest court to… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month