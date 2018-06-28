Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign to urge consumers to support Canadian jobs by buying products and services made in Canada.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the “I Shop Canada” campaign is its response to an “escalating trade war with the United States.”

The campaign urges consumers, workers and companies to share information and images about made-in-Canada goods and services on Twitter using the #IShopCanada hashtag and @IShopCA tag and on Facebook, where an I Shop Canada frame for profile pictures is also available.

Dias says consumers will gladly support Canadian brands and services if they are aware of them.

The launch comes just before Canada Day, when Ottawa intends to implement retaliatory tariffs on $16.6 billion worth of American products to counter U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imposed as of June 1.

An online poll conducted by Abacus Data in the first week of June found that more than half of 2,200 Canadians surveyed said they intend to avoid buying U.S. wines and cross-border shopping.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error as they are not a random sample and therefore are not necessarily representative of the whole population.

Previous story
New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

Just Posted

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month