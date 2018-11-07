This unique concept flag was stolen from Montana Cree Nation overnight Tuesday. Photo contributed

Unique flag stolen from Montana Cree Nation

One-of-a-kind concept flag was taken in break-in overnight Tuesday

A unique flag was stolen from the Montana Cree Nation band office overnight Tuesday.

RCMP said that an unknown number of culprits broke into the building and went through a number of offices.

The one-of-a-kind concept flag featuring images of two aboriginal people was swiped. On it is printed “Akamihk Montana Cree Nation No. 139.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the flag should call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


