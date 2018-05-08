United Conservative leader Jason Kenney says he won’t legislate on abortion

EDMONTON — United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says he will not legislate on abortion even though party members passed a resolution that advocates on both sides say could do just that.

“I’ve been clear that we won’t be bringing forward any legislative measures on abortion,” Kenney said at the legislature Tuesday.

At the party’s founding convention on the weekend, members voted 74 per cent in favour of a resolution that would require parents to be notified before any invasive medical procedure was performed on a minor.

The anti-abortion group Wilberforce Project spoke in favour of the motion and urged delegates to adopt it.

Kenney said the resolution was put forward by a delegate whose child was vaccinated without his knowledge.

“The resolution spoke to a general concern about parents wanting to be involved in their children’s health, particularly for young children,” he said.

“Obviously we support the idea that children should receive vaccines that are necessary to protect their health, but parents should not be surprised when they learn their child has been given a shot.”

Premier Rachel Notley and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said the resolution was aimed at interfering in abortions.

Notley said the resolution, along with the refusal of Kenney’s caucus to debate or vote on a bill that would create safe zones around abortion clinics, exhibits a disturbing pattern.

“You put those two things together, the fact of the matter is women in Alberta would not have anybody standing up for them in the UCP caucus,” Notley said.

“I want all women to know in this province that we respect their bodily autonomy, that we respect their right to access legal services without having to get someone to sign a permission slip,” added Hoffman.

Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, has said in the past what while he is against abortion, he won’t legislate on the issue.

The resolution was one of two contentious social policies adopted by party members at the convention.

Members also voted 57 per cent in favour of parents being told when their children are involved in any subject of a religious or sexual nature, including after-school social clubs such as gay-straight alliances.

The issue sparked heated debate on the convention floor.

Previous story
Innisfail zoo owner says he’s glad to be held to high standards

Just Posted

Updated: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council

A supervised consumption site may be in Red Deer’s future after council… Continue reading

Central Alberta leads province in motorcycle-related deaths

Six dead so far this season

Red Deer County passes cannabis retailer rules

All cannabis retail applications must be approved by municipal planning commission

Red Deer County wrestling with acreage livestock regulations

County council asked staff to fine tune new regulations for keeping livestock for personal use

Turning Point reaches its 30th year

Birthday barbecue to be held Wednesday

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Edmonton Eskimos keeping coach Jason Maas, GM Brock Sunderland until 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos are keeping head coach Jason Maas and… Continue reading

What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner to give wheelchair to Humboldt Bronco

The 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner will donate his wheelchair to… Continue reading

Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival this weekend in Red Deer

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer. There are… Continue reading

5 survival strategies for camping on a budget

Exploring nature and sleeping under the stars can be viewed as an… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month