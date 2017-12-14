File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS UCP Leader Jason Kenney introduces his leadership team in Edmonton. Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Kenney won a seat in the Alberta legislature Thursday.

United Conservative Leader Kenney wins Calgary Lougheed byelection

CALGARY — Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won a seat in the Alberta legislature.

The leader of the United Conservative Party is the victor of a byelection in Calgary Lougheed, easily beating out six other candidates, including provincial Liberal Leader David Khan.

Kenney was the driving force behind the merger of Alberta’s two centre-right parties, the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose.

The win Thursday means he can go head to head with NDP Premier Rachel Notley in the legislature before the 2019 provincial election.

The byelection was called after Dave Rodney, a member of the United Conservatives, stepped aside to make room for a run by Kenney.

During the campaign Kenney said he received a positive reception going door to door.

Other candidates in the race included the NDP’s Phillip van der Merwe and new Green Party Leader Romy Tittel.

Rounding out the slate are Wayne Leslie of the Alberta Advantage Political Party Association, Lauren Thorsteinson from the Reform Party of Alberta and independent Larry Heather.

Khan, who was also looking for his first seat in the legislature, said he was the only real alternative to the United Conservatives and NDP.

Van der Merwe said he didn’t feel any extra pressure because the New Democrats are in government. He said he received plenty of support from motivated volunteers and legislature members who have helped him campaign.

Previous story
Dreeshen, McIntyre honour former Delburne mayor

Just Posted

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

New billboard bylaw passed by Red Deer city council

New 1,000-metre distance set between billboards

Red Deer River winds through watercolour exhibit at Red Deer library

Artist Carol Lynn Gilchrist aims to ‘celebrate’ this vital, fragile resource

Lacombe County supports community groups

County doles out $114,000 to groups involved in cultural, tourism and visitor information services

Lacombe County ponders future of former Mirror Hotel site

Site of historic hotel burned down in 2016 put up for auction for unpaid tax but found no buyer

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month