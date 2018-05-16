United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his personal attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he called empty and clueless.

Kenney says, from his experience, Trudeau struggles with nuanced political issues, particularly the contentious debate around the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“I worked with dozens of MPs in Ottawa, including (opposition) critics who were thoughtful, intelligent, engaged people with whom I had a constructive relationship. He wasn’t one of them,” Kenney said Wednesday.

“(Trudeau) is a person that I worked with as a minister for three years who I got to know quite well as somebody who has difficulty with complex files, and I think (Trans Mountain) is a very complex issue.”

Kenney dismissed suggestions it’s a personal issue with Trudeau, whose Liberals defeated Kenney’s Conservatives in the 2015 federal election.

“This is about standing up for Alberta against a federal government that has inflicted massive economic damage on our province,” he said.

In a Calgary Sun column published Wednesday, Kenney was quoted attacking Trudeau’s ability to resolve a dispute that has delayed construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would triple the amount of Alberta oil flowing to tankers in B.C. Trudeau doesn’t have “the foggiest idea what’s going on,” Kenney said in the column.

“I know Justin. He doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing. This guy is an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl,” he is quoted as saying.

“He can’t read a briefing note longer than a cocktail napkin, OK.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the comments show “personal hostility” toward Trudeau.

“Anyone who is presenting themselves as being equipped to lead the province needs to learn very quickly to rise above his own personal hostilities, and that is not what we see demonstrated in the quotes that were reported today,” said Notley.

Government house leader Brian Mason said the true Kenney is peeking out.

“He’s been Mr. Civility in the house and it struck me as a pose,” said Mason. “I think he’s let the mask drop a bit here and revealed his own personal grudge against the prime minister.”

Kenney has pledged to return civil discourse to politics. During debate Tuesday, he responded to shouts from the NDP benches, by saying “When they go low, we’ll go high.”

When asked how calling out the prime minister’s IQ squares with a return to civility, Kenney said United Conservative members have gone 10 weeks without heckling in the legislature.

“I was asked about whether I think the prime minister understands the complexity of the pipeline issue, and frankly based on my first-hand experience I don’t think he does.”

Trudeau approved the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline but B.C. Premier John Horgan’s government says it is concerned about the potential for oil spills on its waterways and coastline.

The $7.4-billion project has faced court challenges and permit delays to the point that the builder, Kinder Morgan, says it may not proceed.

Kenney has promised a more antagonistic approach to Trudeau’s government should his party win power in the spring 2019 provincial election.

Kenney, in a speech to party members earlier this month, said he will challenge Trudeau on everything from carbon taxes to equalization payments to make sure Albertans are not shortchanged.

Previous story
Red Deer College honours alumni, community members

Just Posted

Central Alberta woman wants to start cardiac support group

When Beverlee O’Sullivan had a heart attack 13 years ago, she said… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area residents are fighting Parkinson’s one jab at a time

Dopamain Gym teaches boxing moves to improve co-ordination

Mosquito season excelerated by flooding in Red Deer

City treating standing water

WATCH: Grow Boys gives Red Deer Grade 5 students a chance to learn more about themselves

Between the carpentry, skateboarding, 3D printing and swimming, Grade 5 boys learned… Continue reading

No theatre courses at RDC this fall, as new degree program is pushed back to 2019

It’s more an adjustment than setback, says creative arts dean

WATCH: Red Deer-area residents are fighting Parkinson’s one jab at a time

Dopamain Gym teaches boxing moves to improve co-ordination

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaid-page boys at royal wedding

TORONTO — Saturday’s nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely… Continue reading

‘Appalled’ Trudeau calls for investigation of Canadian doctor in Gaza

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau added his voice Wednesday to the calls for… Continue reading

PHOTO: Cooling off at Kin Kanyon

A sizzling 26 C on Wednesday made Kin Kanyon’s fountain a popular spot

Where ‘Great Gatsby’ writer lived, a museum with an Airbnb

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As she sat in the house where “Great Gatsby”… Continue reading

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association and national teams

The Canadian Lacrosse Association broke off communication with the National Lacrosse Team… Continue reading

Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights the big playoff TV draw in Canada

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights have intrigued Canadian… Continue reading

Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

Class action lawsuit against Air Canada authorized

MONTREAL — Former Aveos employees have been authorized to proceed with a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month