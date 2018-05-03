United Conservative Party denied permission to march in Edmonton Pride parade

Edmonton’s Pride festival has rejected an application by the Opposition United Conservative Party to participate in its parade.

The Edmonton Pride Festival Society says the party did not meet a set of criteria, including having a connection to the LGBTQ community and policies and values that are inclusive.

The society says the United Conservatives also didn’t include any support for the community in their application and didn’t provide any potential policy that would show its support.

In the application, which the party posted on Twitter, the United Conservatives said they wanted to show Albertans they are an inclusive and welcoming organization.

They also said they wanted to be part of a vibrant and joyful celebration of the LGBTQ community.

The United Conservatives were also denied permission to march in Calgary Pride last year.

