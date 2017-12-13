United Way CEO moves on

Red Deer-based agency to begin search for new leader

United Way Central Alberta is looking to hire a new CEO.

United Way president Josh Edwards said CEO Robert Mitchell, who was at the helm of the organization for six years, was last in the office about three weeks ago.

Edwards said Mitchell’s departure was not out of the blue, but would not provide any details.

A press release from the United Way thanked Mitchell for his contributions and wished him well in the future.

Edwards, the interim CEO, wanted to assure Central Albertans that the transition will be smooth.

“We’ve put plans in place to stay ahead of the curve on all activities happening with the United Way right now,” Edwards said.

He said the search for a new CEO will begin shortly and it is hoped that someone will be hired by the end of January, but

there is no firm timeline.

United Way Central Alberta supports over 30 agencies and programs in Central Alberta from Ponoka to Olds and Sundre, and from Nordegg to Stettler.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
United Way CEO moves on

