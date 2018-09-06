Emily Thomson, of Red Deer, painted a landscape during United Way Central Alberta’s campaign kickoff luncheon on Thursday at Sheraton Red Deer. The painting was auctioned off to raise money for the organization’s annual fundraising campaign. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

United Way’s annual campaign begins

Kickoff luncheon held Thursday

Central Alberta United Way launched its annual four-month fundraising campaign on Thursday with Show Your Local Love theme.

Money raised by the 53rd community fundraising campaign will support over 40 programs and services in the areas of education, income and wellness.

Last year the fundraising drive raised $2,040,126 which was less than previous years. In 2016, the campaign raised $2,145,640 and in 2015 $2,264,934 was donated. The most money ever raised was in 2014 when $2,304,062 came in.

Brett Speight, United Way CEO, said this year there will be more focus on the United Way’s partnership with member agencies, including those in rural communities.

“They are smaller and don’t necessarily run workplace campaigns so they really try to engage their community more in their events like fundraising cook-offs and things like that,” Speight said at campaign kickoff luncheon at Sheraton Red Deer.

“We’ve always supported those, but we really want to make an effort to be out all throughout Central Alberta as much as we can and participating and supporting them in any way.”

United Way will also be working on a new five-year strategic plan.

Board chair Josh Edwards said the last strategic plan to guide the organization was completed in 2014 at a time when Alberta’s unemployment was about 4.4 per cent. Unemployment has peaked higher since then and there was a huge rise in demand for support for the different programs United Way supports.

“So we really need to focus on where we’re going, what we’re doing and how do we improve efficiencies amongst all the organizations,” Edwards said.

“Let’s become more efficient in our requests of government. Let’s become more efficient in how we’re communicating the messages, and really focus on actual growth with results. I believe there’s a lot of stuff we can improve on.”

He expected crafting a new strategic plan, which will take about six months.

Linda Wilson, volunteer campaign cabinet co-chair, said called each and everyone who came out to the annual kickoff luncheon a superhero because of the huge impact they make on those around them.

“Sometimes you don’t take time to really think about that, but looking at the ripple effect of you being here and your donation to the United Way, how that ripples down to the agencies, how that ripples down to the clients and how that ripples down to creating a healthy, vibrant community,” Wilson told the huge luncheon crowd.


