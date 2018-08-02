University of Calgary researchers on the lookout for pingles

Pingles, or soap holes, are a geological phenomena similar to mud holes often found in farm fields

Know of any good mud holes, soap holes, mud boils, quicksand spots or pingles?

If so, University of Calgary researchers want to hear from you.

They have been studying soap holes — or pingles as they are often called in Saskatchewan — for several years. Soap holes are a geological phenomena that appears as a muddy spot that can be relatively small or many metres across. They are called soap holes because the ground has the consistency of melted soap.

There have been occasions where livestock have been sucked in and even farm machinery.

City of Lacombe recently passed on word through its Twitter account that researchers wanted to connect with area landowners who have any of the above geological phenomena and others including mud volcanoes, soap holes and quick clay.

Researchers will be happy to share their insight into how and why they form.

Researchers from @UCalgary want to connect with #ceg3 area landowners w/ soap Holes, mud holes, mud boils, quicksand/quickclay, mud volcanoes or pingles on their properties to understand how & why they form. Plz contact Dylan Cunningham at dzcunnin@ucalgary.ca for more info. pic.twitter.com/mmJ1qExEiU — City of Lacombe (@CityofLacombe) July 30, 2018

Dylan Cunningham, a post-graduate earth sciences student at University of Calgary, is the contact.

Cunningham said those who want to help out can take photos of their features and take the co-ordinates.

“I want to use the photos to confirm that that feature being described by the person does indeed look like the soap hole features, and also describe the size and similarities in its morphology to other known soap holes,” says Cunningham in an email.

Researchers will use the co-ordinates to see how the soap holes are distributed and if there is a “large-scale pattern.”

Researchers are considering a “citizen science” approach that would both increase the amount of data collected but give people who are curious about the project an interesting way to participate, he said.

Cunningham said the sorts of geological features the researchers are interested in are most often found on the east side of Hwy 2 in the Calgary-to-Edmonton corridor. But they can also be found in an area from the Canada-U.S. border all the way up to Grande Prairie, as well as in Saskatchewan.



