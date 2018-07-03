Unknown number of animals perish in SPCA fire in western Quebec

GATINEAU, Que. — A late-night fire has destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec building in Gatineau, Que.

Fire crews were called to the structure just before 11 p.m. and say the blaze caused the two-storey building to collapse, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

Crews managed to rescue 12 dogs from the building, but say an unknown number of animals have perished in the fire.

No humans were reported injured.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire northwest of Ottawa.

Another SPCA office in region, the SPCA de l’Outaouais, said on its Facebook page that it was caring for some of the rescued dogs at its shelter.

“Extremely shaken by this incident and the loss of so many animals,” the statement said, without indicating just how many animals had perished.

The Canadian Press