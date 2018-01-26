The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Unmitigated evil:’ Calgary brothers who repeatedly raped girl get 12 years

CALGARY — Two brothers with fetal alcohol syndrome who were sentenced Friday to 12 years for raping a teenage girl more than a dozen times should be kept in prison as long as possible to protect society, a Crown prosecutor said.

“What became so clear in this prosecution is there is very little that society can do to prevent a repeat performance,” Jonathan Hak said after the sentencing.

“There’s very little we can do to rehabilitate them and, frankly, that’s not their fault. They were dealt a very poor hand at the beginning of their life and it’s affected their entire life.”

One of the lawyers for 29-year-old Corey Manyshots and his brother Cody, 24, had already told court last fall that the siblings never had a chance from the day they were born.

On Friday, Alain Hepner, who represented Cody, reiterated that the Manyshots had a difficult upbringing.

“They come from a disenfranchised background. The FASD report put them at the high end of fetal alcohol syndrome. Their life was such that they never really had proper schooling,” he said.

“They fell between the cracks of life.”

The brothers pleaded guilty in October 2015 to sexual assault, kidnapping, uttering threats and robbery.

They abducted a 17-year-old girl from a bus stop in Calgary’s northeast in November 2014, sexually assaulted her in an alley and then took her to their home where they raped her another 15 times over eight hours.

The Grade 12 student was able to escape the next day when they fell asleep. Police were contacted by her family when she made it home.

“Certainly one of the most depraved offences that I’ve ever been involved with, just unmitigated evil, frankly,” Hak said Friday.

“The court clearly appreciated the seriousness of the offence and the dangerousness of these offenders.”

Judge Terry Semenuk gave the brothers credit for time served, so they face less than eight more years behind bars.

Hak said the brothers theoretically could apply for parole in just under three years, but “the likelihood of that being successful is probably zero.”

“The reality is they will probably serve much closer to 12 years … because of the circumstances of this offence and because of their personal characteristics and the likelihood of them reoffending in the future.”

The two had been sent for additional psychiatric testing last June to determine if they were criminally responsible for their actions. Tests revealed that both suffer from severe fetal alcohol syndrome, have poor cognitive function and struggle with mental illness.

At a sentencing hearing last fall, Hepner said he hoped there was a way the brothers could get the support they need in a structured prison environment to lead a meaningful life once they got out.

On Friday, he said he would have to read the judge’s decision in its entirety before he could discuss a possible appeal with his client’s family.

“I’m not saying that’s going to happen and I may not even do it,” he said.

Hak said that a dangerous offender designation doesn’t apply in this case because there must be a pattern of violence for a court to impose that status on an offender. This was the first crime of this nature for the brothers.

The victim is said to be doing well, given the circumstances, and the Crown said she is getting on with her life.

Previous story
Ex-staffer says Alberta Liberals haven’t investigated her sex harassment claims
Next story
RDC’s proposed animation, film and theatre programs are gaining attention

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month