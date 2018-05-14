Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — Residents several southern B.C. communities had a modest respite from rising floodwaters Sunday, but they are bracing for the next wave of flooding in what Premier John Horgan has already called a once-in-a-century event.

A news release issued late Sunday by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says evacuation orders and alerts remain posted for more than 1,600 addresses, affecting more than 3,000 people in that district, alone.

The release says district staff are working diligently on re-entry plans for evacuated properties but flooding still poses an imminent danger to life and health.

There are concerns that a second gush of water could surge down area waterways as unseasonable heat quickly melts heavy snowpack.

Local states of emergency are posted in nearly two dozen communities across B.C., including in Osoyoos and Keremeos and other low-lying properties along the Similkameen River and Osoyoos Lake, about 400 kilometres east of Vancouver.

B.C.’s public safety minister toured flood-ravaged areas around Grand Forks on Sunday and he and Premier John Horgan say the province will support flood victims for the long-term, with Horgan saying further options for support will be reviewed today.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart
Next story
Fox to add Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup

Just Posted

Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

Deadly Gaza protests cloud US Embassy opening in Jerusalem

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israeli fire killed at least 37 Palestinians during… Continue reading

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — Residents several southern B.C. communities had a modest… Continue reading

Armenia’s new PM meets with Russia’s Putin for the 1st time

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Armenia’s new prime… Continue reading

Politicians from rival parties urge Britain to soften Brexit

LONDON — Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband has joined with politicians… Continue reading

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

World Health Organization takes aim at trans fats

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization has released a plan to… Continue reading

Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases… Continue reading

Fox to add Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup

NEW YORK — Fox is bringing “Last Man Standing” to its fall… Continue reading

French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume

PARIS — French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare… Continue reading

Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

NEW YORK — Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis to buy rival MedReleaf in $3.2 billion all-stock friendly deal

TORONTO — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has inked a friendly deal to acquire… Continue reading

Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos

LOS ANGELES — Drake is going on tour. The 31-year-old announced the… Continue reading

With book and TV deals, Farrow on run of a lifetime

NEW YORK — Perhaps the least surprising aspect of The New Yorker… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month