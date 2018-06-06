Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Strawberries that are soaked in irrigation water used to try and prevent them from freezing in the frost, but which leave a coat of ice, are shown Monday in Great Village, N.S., as a killer frost spread across the region.

Unusual ‘killer’ spring frost damages crops in fields across the Maritimes

An unusual “killer” frost has caused widespread damage to crops in the Maritimes, with everything from Nova Scotian wine grapes to Island asparagus harmed by a sharp plunge in spring temperatures.

Farmers were beginning to assess the toll from the June cold front that hit Monday, as word came from Environment Canada of yet another frost advisory for early Thursday in all of Atlantic Canada.

“It’s the beginning of the year and it’s a bad time for something like this to happen, just as the growing season begins,” Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia’s minister of agriculture, said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Gerry McConnell, founder of Benjamin Bridge vineyards, said the frost caused significant damage to his wine grapes in the Gaspereau Valley.

“The temperatures across Nova Scotia did drop down to -2 C and in some places -4 C. Those are killer frost temperatures,” he said.

“But it happened in variable ways … Some vineyards were hit much harder than others.”

Curtis Millen, a strawberry and blueberry farmer in Great Village, N.S., has been trying to rescue his crops from a series of cold, wet days that included Monday’s frost.

He has a water system to warm the buds of his strawberries, but which caused the plants to be caked in ice Monday morning. Photographs of plants on the morning the temperatures plummeted show strawberry leaves shining under a coat of ice.

He now needs days of sun to dry out the fields and allow the crops to absorb nutrients.

“We’ve got damage from frost and we have damage also from overhead irrigation trying to keep the frost off and wetting the plants to death,” he said Wednesday as he worked on his roughly 80 hectares of strawberries about 30 kilometres northwest of Truro.

He estimated one-third of his strawberry crop would be damaged, adding that other farmers without the overhead, anti-frost immigration system have incurred much greater losses. His blueberry losses are even more extensive, he said.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, said record lows were set early Monday. In Kentville, N.S., it dropped to almost -2 C, marking a huge shift from the 28 C high on Friday that had set off a growth spurt in a wide variety of crops before the frost hit.

Mathew Vankoughnett, a researcher with the applied geomatics research group at Nova Scotia Community College, says such a rapid temperature flip is rare.

His research indicates that Greenwood, N.S., in the centre of the Annapolis Valley, only had one similar episode in 1978 when temperatures fell below 0 on June 2.

Previous story
WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

WATCH: Central Alberta organizations recognized for efforts to improve air quality

Parkland Airshed Management Zone holds its Blue Skies Awards luncheon

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Olds student uses his ‘NBA flick’ to win free-throw basketball championship

Spencer Clifford starts his school day by sinking a few baskets

Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ will go through Red Deer Sunday

Filipino events to take place Saturday and Sunday in Red Deer

Alberta redesigns driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus

EDMONTON — Alberta is redesigning its driver’s licences and including one change… Continue reading

Liberals look at building affordable housing for homeless veterans

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering whether to foot the bill… Continue reading

Scheer rejects one-on-one trade talks with U.S. as long as NAFTA can be saved

OTTAWA — Conservatives say it might help Canada’s bargaining position on the… Continue reading

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month